Saturday November 13, 2021
Humayun Saeed reacts to Sohail Asghar's death

Sohail Asghar passed away on Saturday

By Web Desk
November 13, 2021
Humayun Saeed reacts to Sohail Asghars death

Tributes poured in for Pakistan's veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar who died on Saturday.

Humayun Saeed used his social media accounts to offer condolences to the family  Sohail Asghar.

"Saddened to learn about Sohail Asghar sb's passing. May Allah bless his soul. Deepest condolences to his family," he wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of the late actor..

Humayun Saeed reacts to Sohail Asghars death

Sohail Asghar's funeral prayers will be held on Sunday after namaz-e-asr.

Asghar began his career with theater in Lahore and later joined TV. He was famously known for his roles in Khuda Ki Basti, Chand Girhan, Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018),Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009) and more.