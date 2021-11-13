Humayun Saeed reacts to Sohail Asghar's death

Tributes poured in for Pakistan's veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar who died on Saturday.

Humayun Saeed used his social media accounts to offer condolences to the family Sohail Asghar.

"Saddened to learn about Sohail Asghar sb's passing. May Allah bless his soul. Deepest condolences to his family," he wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of the late actor..

Sohail Asghar's funeral prayers will be held on Sunday after namaz-e-asr.

Asghar began his career with theater in Lahore and later joined TV. He was famously known for his roles in Khuda Ki Basti, Chand Girhan, Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018),Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009) and more.