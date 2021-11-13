Thomas Markle ‘thankful’ to former aide for spilling truth of Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle recently issued a statement of thanks towards former aide Jason Knauf for revealing the truth about Meghan Markle.
Thomas Markle’s statements regarding former aide Jason Knauf’s were highlighted at length by Dan Wootton and during his interview with GB News, he revealed Mr Markle ‘thanks God’ for Mr Knauf’s truths.
There he revealed that Mr Markle feels ‘thankful for it Mr Jason’s truths.
“Finally the truth is coming out and thank god for Jason Knauf,” Mr Wootton reiterated.
“I’d be happy to bring him over here and take him to Sizzler and buy him a steak. And have a nice little dinner together, he’s certainly putting things in the right perspective.”
