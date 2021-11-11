Pakistan vs Australia: Head to Head

File photo

Red-hot Pakistan will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Dubai Cricket Stadium today.

This will be Pakistan’s 17th T20I in the UAE and the team has been unbeaten in all the previous games it has played there.

Pakistan and Australia have played a total of 23 T20 matches against one another, with Pakistan winning 13 of them and Australia nine. Eight of these matches were played on UAE soil, of which Pakistan won six.

Before today’s clash, both teams locked horns with each other in knockout matches of ICC events four times in the past. Australia got the better of Pakistan in the 1987 World Cup semi-finals, the 1999 World Cup final, the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final and the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

Both teams have clashed a total of 17 times in ICC events; of these, Australia won 10 times and Pakistan seven times. Six of these matches were for T20 World Cups and both teams won three times each.

It is also worth mentioning here that Pakistan defeated Australia in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in 1990 in the UAE.

In their last encounter on November 8, 2019, in Perth, Australia routed Pakistan by 10 wickets with 49 balls to spare to clinch the T20 series 2-0.

After restricting the visitors to 106 for eight, openers Aaron Finch (52) and David Warner (48) put Pakistan to the sword.

Australia won the second match in Canberra by seven wickets with the first game in Sydney abandoned due to rain.