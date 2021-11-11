Mariah Carey unveils limited edition Christmas special ‘Mariah Menu’

Mariah Carey has teamed up with leading fast-food franchise McDonald's for a one-of-a-kind Christmas release.
The collaboration features the Mariah Menu, where McDonald's fans will be able to opt for 12 free gift options, for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.
The collaboration will begin on December 13th and will include a collection of Mariah’s favourite items, like the classic cheeseburger, the Big Mac, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and the signature apple pie.
"All I want for Christmas is all of you to try the Mariah Menu at McDonald's," the singer announced.
She also went on to say, "Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves!"
"We've made a list of the food both you and I love and checked it twice, so save the date — Dec. 13 — I'll see you at McDonald's next month!"
