Humaima Malick suffers a ruptured appendix in Turkey, asks fans for prayers

Popular Pakistani actress and model Humaima Malick has requested prayers from her fans and followers after she was hospitalized in Turkey with a ruptured appendix.

The Bol famed star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed, along with a series of Instagram stories detailing her experience.

"Nazar can take lives," she said as she asked her fans and followers to pray for those around them. "Allah has given me a new life, thank you for all those who have stood by me, my family who prayed for me, I request all my fans to pray for me. I have been given a new life from Allah," she wrote.

The Dekh Magar Pyar Se actress also shared that she had spent 22 hours in Istanbul with a ruptured appendix without knowing it. "I have seen death," she wrote.

She travelled to Istanbul with her mother to attend the IPPA awards ceremony, which was held on October 31. She

"My God gave me a new life. Please be kind with everyone around you, life is too short. We don’t even know if we’ll be alive one moment to the next."

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love and prayers on her post.