PEMRA directs TV channels to show Pakistan’s map before airing 9pm bulletin

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed all public and private news channels to show the political map of Pakistan before airing the news bulletin at 9pm on a daily basis.
In a notification, Pemra said “All the news channels (both public and private) have to flash the political ma of Pakistan for two seconds before airing the news bulletin at 9:00 pm on regular basis.”
The media regulatory authority directed the satellite TV channel licensees to comply with the direction “in letter and spirit without fail”.
“All the satellite TV channel licensees (News and current Affairs/ regional language) are therefore directed to comply with the above mentioned recommendation in letter and spirit without fail,” read the notification.
New political map of Pakistan includes Indian-occupied Kashmir
Last year in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the approval a new political map of Pakistan, which includes Indian-occupied Kashmir in its entirety.
The approval was given in a Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran earlier today during which the participants had been apprised of the latest situation in the occupied Muslim-majority region.
Speaking during a live televised address to the nation, the premier had shared the details of the decisions made in the Cabinet meeting. "Today is the most important day in the history that we are presenting a new political map of Pakistan before the world," he had said.
"The cabinet has approved the map," he had said, adding that the Kashmiri and national leadership had also green-signalled it. The new map would be used in school and colleges as well, he had added.
The final status of "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" was to be decided in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions, read the map.
NCOC head and federal minister Asad Umar says 48% of eligible population partially vaccinated in Pakistan
PM says corruption cases worth billions are filed against Shahbaz and shaking hands with him will send the wrong message
Mufti Muneebur Rehman had claimed TLP never wanted the government to close the French embassy
The Punjab government has also decided to remove the names of at least 90 activists of the proscribed outfit from the...
Aurangzeb says that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will give PML-N's position in the meeting
A district and sessions court in Islamabad kicks the key accused in Noor Mukadam case out of the courtroom