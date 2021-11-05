Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra is a fan of Black Sabbath: 'It's the best'

British singer Ed Sheeran is touching daughter Lyra's unique taste in music.
Sheeran, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn, confessed that his 14-month-old tot greatly enjoys Black Sabbath songs.
In a clip from the 30-year-old's interview at the The Jonathan Ross Show, the Shape of You hitmaker briefly touched on his daily routine with Lyra.
"What we do is, I got really into vinyl in lockdown. I go down in the morning, I give her her porridge, I pick one vinyl and flip it all day," laughed the singer.
He continued,"She loves Black Sabbath. That's always a good one. Paranoid album. Starting off with War Pigs in the morning, it's the best."
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Mindy Kaling, Meena Harris
Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar stun in ethnic wear as they rejoiced in Diwali celebrations
Kylie Jenner shares sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner on her birthday
It is said that Princess Diana didn't want to end her marriage with Prince Charles but the Queen forced them to
Tom Hanks was approached by Jeff Bezos with the offer to fly to space
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for a couple of years