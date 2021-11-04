Ryan Reynolds opens up why he is stepping away from acting for a bit

Ryan Reynolds has shared why he took a break from his career.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to give time to his family.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family," the Free Guy star said.

"You know, you really don't get that time back."

Back in October, the actor took to Instagram to share that he was taking some time off after completing a musical Spirited to be with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters James, Inez and Betty.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited," the star wrote on Instagram. "Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer."