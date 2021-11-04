 
Thursday November 04, 2021
Watch: Faysal Quraishi gives health update after Dubai car accident

Faysal Quraishi's fans are sending love and health

By Web Desk
November 04, 2021

Actor Faysal Quraishi is updating fans about his health after deadly car accident.

The star, who is currently in Dubai ahead of PISA Awards, turned to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of an accident he underwent while commuting in a taxi.

Although Faysal assured fans that he is doing well, he confessed that the accident was a close call.

Nevertheless, the Dil-e-Momin star's fans are sending love and health for their favourite actor.