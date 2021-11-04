'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin turns model for Gucci

Culkin strutted down the runway in Alessandro Michele’s designs alongside fellow Hollywood stalwarts

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin made a rare public appearance on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday as he turned model for the 2021 Gucci Love Parade show, reported Vogue.



The 41-year-old strutted down the runway in Alessandro Michele’s designs alongside fellow Hollywood stalwarts and singers, including Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith and Phoebe Bridgers.

Culkin, who rose to worldwide acclaim in the early 90s with his role as Kevin McAllister in the Home Alone franchise before receding from the limelight, made for quite the model on Gucci’s ultra-glam runway in an eccentric Hawaiian shirt paired with a floral bomber jacket.

The look was tied together with a pair of clogs and tinted sunglasse, fit for Culkin’s unconventional appeal.

Is Culkin, who is now a father to one with longtime partner Brenda Song, ready to take back his place in the entertainment world? Guess we’ll have to wait and watch.