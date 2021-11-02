Friends act differently: Body language on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance

As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to stir romance rumours body language expert Judi James took a look at what could be.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Judi examined the photos of Kim and Pete holding hands as they went on a scary ride and said that while there was no other apparent PDA, "friends would possibly act differently".

"Pete Davidson is like catnip to many A-list celebrities which is probably why speculation about some kind of romance with Kim after the pair flirted and kissed on screen on Saturday Night Live was always going to be on the cards," she said.

"Sharing a ride here they have sent the rumour mill into overdrive although, maybe sadly, their body language is very thin gruel indeed in these current photos.

"They show the pair at the end of the ride and Pete’s hands look busy trying to unbuckle rather than to clasp Kim’s.

"What they are doing that could well feed the rumours though, is trying to ignore one another and to hide from the cameras. Friends would possibly act differently, with Pete perhaps waiting to help Kim out of the carriage and share some laughter rather than dashing off, giving her a view of his back.

"So it’s what they’re not doing rather than what they are doing that could fuel the rumours here."