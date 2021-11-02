Piers Morgan flays Alec Baldwin for Halloween pics

The former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan took aim at Alec Baldwin in new attack, slamming the star for Halloween photos with family.

Morgan hit out at Alec for Halloween celebration with his family just over a week after he discharged a gun on the Rust movie set accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.



Hilaria Baldwin shared snaps of the actor posing alongside their kids in fancy outfits as they enjoyed a low-key Halloween over the weekend.

Baldwin's wife captioned the photo: 'Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least.'

She added: 'Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart.'



Despite Hilaria receiving ample support from her followers in the comments, The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host had two words for the photo dump: 'Appallingly insensitive.'