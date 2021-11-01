Head armorer from ‘Rust’ ‘nearly refused’ the job since she ‘wasn’t ready’

Head armorer from Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed recently sat down for a podcast appearance and admitted she almost didn’t take the job on the movie The Old Way since she didn’t feel ready enough.
According to Insider, the armorer told her podcast host, "It was a really badass way to start off a really long and cool career.”
"It was also my first time being head armorer as well," Gutierrez-Reed said. "I almost didn't take the job because I wasn't sure if I was ready. But doing it, like, it went really smoothly.”
Before concluding in the podcast, she admitted, "I think loading blanks was the scariest thing to me because I was like, oh, I don't know anything about it," and it was her father that trained her.
