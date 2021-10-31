‘Wanabes’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unable to salvage workable reputation: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out as “posers and wanabes” due to their inability to ‘salvage’ any kind of workable relationship among the British.



Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim and while speaking to Express he admitted, “The majority of public opinion is squarely against them. People see them as hypocrites, as posers, as wannabes. That is so different from how they saw Meghan and Harry previously.”

He also went on to add, "I mentioned Meghan but look at Harry, he used to be such a popular member of the Royal Family.”

"His active service in the military, even his earlier days of partying and making what we might call mistakes were very generously received by most people.”

"This was because he was seen as a fun character, as a personable character, he wasn't perfect then either. There was the nazi uniform incident which was dreadful but aside from moments like that he was very popular. I don't think that they are as popular now.”