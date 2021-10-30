PM Imran meets ulema to chart a way out of TLP crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to chart a way out of the prevailing TLP crisis and defuse the political tension in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with a delegation comprising religious scholars belonging to the Barelvi school of thought at his residence in Bani Gala late Saturday afternoon.

During the meeting, the prevailing political situation, preserving religious harmony and matters pertaining to the ongoing march will be discussed, sources privy to the matter said.

The prime minister will seek the ulema’s help in convincing the proscribed TLP to end their protest. He will also seek proposals from the religious scholars to defuse the ongoing tensions in the county.

TLP protestors encamped in Wazirabad

Roads remained blocked and traffic suspended in Wazirabad on Saturday as TLP protestors intending to march on Islamabad encamped near the city for a second straight day.

Outside Wazirabad, security forces have dug trenches and placed barricades on the roads in an attempt to contain the mob near a crossing over the Chenab.

All roads between Wazirabad-Sialkot and Wazirabad-Gujranwala have been sealed by government authorities to cut off the mob's advance.

Train and internet services remain suspended in Gujranwala; however, life is inching back to normalcy in the city.

President Arif Alvi seeks ulema's help

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had sought ulema’s help in defusing tensions that have arisen due to protests by the TLP, which have disrupted life in several Punjab cities.

The president had issued the appeal in a consultative meeting with a delegation of ulema from Ahle-e-Sunnat-wal-Jamaat from different districts across the country led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul Haq-Qadri, which called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The consultative meeting at President House had taken place after a National Security Committee huddle in Islamabad unanimously resolved to guard the sovereignty of the state from all internal and external threats and to not allow the proscribed outfit to challenge its writ in any way.