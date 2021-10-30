PM Imran meets ulema to chart a way out of TLP crisis

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to chart a way out of the prevailing TLP crisis and defuse the political tension in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with a delegation comprising religious scholars belonging to the Barelvi school of thought at his residence in Bani Gala late Saturday afternoon.
During the meeting, the prevailing political situation, preserving religious harmony and matters pertaining to the ongoing march will be discussed, sources privy to the matter said.
The prime minister will seek the ulema’s help in convincing the proscribed TLP to end their protest. He will also seek proposals from the religious scholars to defuse the ongoing tensions in the county.
TLP protestors encamped in Wazirabad
Roads remained blocked and traffic suspended in Wazirabad on Saturday as TLP protestors intending to march on Islamabad encamped near the city for a second straight day.
Outside Wazirabad, security forces have dug trenches and placed barricades on the roads in an attempt to contain the mob near a crossing over the Chenab.
All roads between Wazirabad-Sialkot and Wazirabad-Gujranwala have been sealed by government authorities to cut off the mob's advance.
Train and internet services remain suspended in Gujranwala; however, life is inching back to normalcy in the city.
President Arif Alvi seeks ulema's help
Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had sought ulema’s help in defusing tensions that have arisen due to protests by the TLP, which have disrupted life in several Punjab cities.
The president had issued the appeal in a consultative meeting with a delegation of ulema from Ahle-e-Sunnat-wal-Jamaat from different districts across the country led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul Haq-Qadri, which called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The consultative meeting at President House had taken place after a National Security Committee huddle in Islamabad unanimously resolved to guard the sovereignty of the state from all internal and external threats and to not allow the proscribed outfit to challenge its writ in any way.
The players infected with COVID-19 have been placed in a 10-day quarantine, says PCB
The owner of Nasla Tower will pay the cost of the demolition, orders the apex court
Shoaib Akhtar says that Pakistan is his identity and he has never let his country down
Federal minister informs NA EVMs lack braille feature; says new directives for ECP needed to add feature in EVMs
PM issues directives to stop proscribed outfit's long march, saying that no one will be allowed to take law in their...
Bilawal says PPP's govt “took people out of their miseries, while the current government is handing them over more...