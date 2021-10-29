No mob can stand up to the state: Fawad warns TLP protestors

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to the press after a National Security Committee meeting to discuss the TLP's march on Islamabad. Photo: Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday warned the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and said "no mob can stand up to the state".

Speaking after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), Fawad told the protestors to put an end to the protests and go back to home.

The stark warning by the government came as a response to the martyrdom of four personnel of the Punjab Police and injuries of over four hundred cops in clash with the miscreants.

"I am telling the protestors to return home. I am telling their families: call your people home. The state will not stop at anything to assert itself," Chaudhry warned in a press talk shortly after.

Chaudhry warned that "no mob can stand up to the state," as he warned that the government would be taking all possible measures to quell any further mischief.

"The civilian and military leadership are like one clenched fist on this issue," he said.

The information minister said the state did not wish for blood to be shed in the streets, and asked the proscribed outfit's members to return home.

Chaudhry said the government would not accept any demands put forth via blackmail and said that the state had asked even the Tehereek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to sit on the negotiation table.

The federal minister again asked protesters to not consider the state "weak", reminding them that "Pakistan has defeated terrorist organisations before."

The federal minister said the NSC had resolved to back the police force and the state would not tolerate this "mockery" for long.

Meanwhile, the government lauded Punjab Police for dealing with the protestors of the proscribed outfit professionally, despite being directly targeted and suffering casualties.

A statement issued by the NSC on Friday said that the state's restraint should not be considered "a sign of weakness".

Top leadership in security huddle

The NSC's statement followed a meeting today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, accompanied by federal members, his national security adviser, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, all three services chiefs, the DGs of ISI, IB, FIA, and senior civil and military officers.

The NSC received a detailed briefing on the country’s internal security situation and the ongoing agitation by the proscribed TLP, according to the statement issued.

During the briefing, the prime minister is said to have stressed that no group or entity would be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government.

Taking serious note of the unprovoked and sometimes deadly attacks by TLP members, the committee resolved not to tolerate any further breach of law by the proscribed group.

"While emphasising that the government recognised the right of peaceful protest of all Pakistanis, committee members were unanimous that TLP was deliberately employing violence against public property, state officials, and ordinary citizens to create instability in the country and that this shall not be tolerated," the statement said.

The meeting's participants "decried TLP’s misuse of religion and the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat for political gains", which they believe are for misleading the citizenry and creating internal discord within society.

The statement said that TLP’s violence had ended up furthering the "agenda of sectarian elements and external enemies of the state".

It was pointed out during the meeting that despite the overwhelming majority of the over 1.5 billion Muslims globally holding utmost love and respect for our Prophet (PBUH), no such violent agitation had taken place in any other Muslim country.

Participants recalled that TLP had adopted the ploy of violent street agitation on numerous occasions since 2017 and made unrealistic demands each time, solely as a tool to gain political strength, the statement said.

"In the process, TLP’s actions have caused public disorder, serious economic losses to the country, besides boosting the morale of other terrorist outfits seeking to challenge the state’s writ," the statement said.

The committee unanimously resolved to guard its sovereignty from all internal and external threats and to not allow TLP to challenge the writ of the state in any way.

The participants endorsed the government’s decision to negotiate with the group only within the bounds of the law, without offering leniency for any crimes committed by TLP operatives.

Endorsing the view of the committee, the prime minister instructed that all measures and actions necessary to enforce the law and protect the interests of the state and public shall be ensured.

'Door not yet shut on talks with TLP'

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting of the NSC, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that the door to negotiations with the proscribed TLP has not been shut yet, but the state’s writ will be ensured at all cost.

The interior minister said he wishes to settle the issue amicably.

Rasheed said it is the government’s responsibility to secure people’s lives and property.

“[Federal Minister for Religious Affairs] Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and I will hold talks with the proscribed TLP," he said.

The interior minister asked protesters to clear the roads, warning them that if issues are not resolved amicably then the matter may no longer be in his control.

Replying to a question about the proscribed TLP's demands, Sheikh Rasheed said a resolution had been presented before the National Assembly.

Protests continue

Protests by members of the proscribed group entered their eighth day today (Friday), with protesters camping out in Kamoke for the last couple of days.

Initially, the proscribed group had staged sit-ins in Multan and Lahore, after which a march towards Islamabad was announced.

Security forces have cordoned off major roads to prevent protesters from reaching Islamabad, even digging trenches in some places to halt the advancing mob.