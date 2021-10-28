When William clashed with the Queen on wedding day with Kate Middleton

The conflict arose over the groom's wedding attire, William revealed in an interview earlier

Prince William had a tiff with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the day he tied the knot with Kate Middleton.



The conflict arose over the groom's wedding attire, William revealed in an interview earlier.

The Duke of Cambridge said he learnt that day that you "don't mess with your grandmother."

William shared the hilarious information while speaking with ABC in 2012, just months after the wedding was watched by millions of TV viewers around the world.

He said at the time, "What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat.

"We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.

"What she says goes," he added.



The Duke sported the frock coat during previous royal engagements but had been appointed colonel two months before the wedding.

However, the Queen insisted that he wear the red tunic of the Irish Guards on his big day.