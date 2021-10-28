Tom Hanks surprises couple during their seaside wedding in Santa Monica

Legendary actor Tom Hanks gave two brides a shock as he crashed their wedding in Santa Monica over the weekend.

The 65-year-old Oscar winner helped make Diciembre and Tashia Farries' union even more special when he asked if he could snap a photo with them.

The two gorgeous ladies had assembled their wedding on the beach with friends and family in attendance, but as the ceremony was wrapping up, Tom decided to approach the couple.

'Everyone is saying, 'There's Tom Hanks!'' Tashia recounted in an interview, adding that she and Diciembre were shocked to see the actor.

'Oh get out!' he shouted. 'My stock just exploded!'

According to Tashia, Tom had been watching the ceremony from afar and was so moved by it that he decided to approach the couple afterward.

Sweet: 'He said, "I saw the ceremony from back there and it had to be one of the most beautiful ceremonies that I've ever seen,"' she recounted.

'He said, 'I saw the ceremony from back there and it had to be one of the most beautiful ceremonies that I've ever seen,'' she recounted.

The Forrest Gump star posed for pictures with the newlyweds and their one-year-old son, who looked cute in a burgundy suit.

Tashia added that Tom gave them some 'positive words' and told them to 'keep the love alive.'