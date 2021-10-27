Panic grows as Queen advised to rest amid deteriorating health

The latest update on the monarch's health rang alarm bells as she pulled out of Cop26

Panic amongst the royal family and the people of Great Britain is growing over Queen Elizabeth's deteriorating health.



The latest update on the monarch's health rang alarm bells as she pulled out of Cop26 climate change conference.

The Queen will now attend Cop26 via video link, saying she hopes that her lack of attendance will not be used by anyone as a reason for not coming.

She has said that she wants Cop26 to be a success and hopes that “meaningful actions” will be taken.

Reacting to the sad news, royal expert Dan Wootton said: "Worrying news from Buckingham Palace."

Earlier, the 95-year-old monarch pulled out of her trip to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to rest.

Following the cancelation of the trip, the Queen spent one night in hospital and has been resting ever since.