Adam Levine breaks silence over exasperating fan encounter during Maroon 5 show

Adam Levine breaks silence over a fan grabbing him during Maroon 5 show

American singer Adam Levine is sharing his feelings after an unexpected fan encounter.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old revealed that he was ‘really startled’ when a female fan jumped up on stage and grabbed him during Maroon 5 show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Breaking his silence over the incident, the Girls Like You singer expressed in an Instagram story, “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time — to our fans."



"To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been," said the former Voice coach.

Levine defended his actions by saying, “I just need you guys to know I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled… you have to shake it off and move on cause I'm doing my job up there. It's what I pride myself on."

“I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans,” he added.

Blowing a kiss to camera, the father of two concluded, "I hope that we can all understand that.”

Adam Levine addressed a fan grabbing him during Maroon 5 show Photo Credit: Adam Levine/Instagram

Levine's video comes after a fan grabbed the singer's hand during the group’s Sunday Morning performance.

In the viral clip, Levine seemed shocked as he physically shook off the fan before the security escorted her offstage.

However, netizens seemed unimpressed by the singer’s gesture and advised him to be more humble towards his fans.