Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum named new DG ISI: notification

The government on Tuesday issued a notification for the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to the notification, issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Lt Gen Anjum will take charge of his new office on November 20, thereby leaving Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in the seat till November 19.

The ISPR had notified Lt Gen Anjum's appointment on October 6 and since then, confirmation from the PM's Office had been awaited.

"The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary. The incumbent Director General ISI shall continue to hold charge as the Director General Inter Services Intelligence till 19 November, 2021," the notification states.



Lt Gen Anjum was a commander in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, and during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he was posted as the inspector-general of the Frontier Corps Balochistan. He has also held the position of Corps 5 Sindh.

The newly appointed ISI chief is a graduate of NDU Islamabad and holds a master's degree from King's College London and the NDU, the ISPR said.

