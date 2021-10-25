Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson are officially married

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson were married by the bride’s uncle after which they exchanged vows they wrote themselves

Famed singer Jessie McCartney is now married to girlfriend Katie Peterson.

The Beautiful Soul crooner, 34, got hitched to Peterson at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California on Saturday.



The two were married by the bride’s uncle after which they exchanged vows they wrote themselves.

Chatting with People before his big day, the heartthrob said: “I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it.”

“It’s hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night,” he added.

“I cry watching a Subaru commercial. That kind of sums it up for you. So I don’t know how I’m going to get through this… I get dewy, as they say.”