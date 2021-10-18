Pakistan reports less than 30,000 active COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily coronavirus cases continued to decline in Pakistan as the country reported 663 new infections during the past 24 hours, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Monday morning.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, at least 39,902 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 663 returned positive, taking the overall caseload of the country to 1,265,047.

The stats also reveal that this is the third consecutive day when the country has reported less than 30,000 active cases of the infection. As of Monday, Pakistan has 26,237 active cases of coronavirus.





Meanwhile, as many as 11 more people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the country during the same period, pushing the countrywide death toll from the virus to 28,280.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 1.66% as of Monday while the number of active cases is 25,870.

In addition to this, 1,019 patients across the country recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,210,897.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 918 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 16% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.