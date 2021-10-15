Addison Rae reportedly slapped with permanent TikTok ban

Addison Rae may not be sharing her dance move on TikTok anymore as she is reportedly banned from the platform.
The He’s All That actress took to Twitter late Thursday night sharing that she was permanently banned from the social media platform.
While the video-sharing platform has yet to confirm the news, the social media star joked that its “time to get a job”.
If the news turns out to be true, she would have been banned having amassed 85 million TikTok followers, becoming one of the most followed TikTok creator on the platform.
It is pertinent to mention that she is no stranger to controversy as her dances would often come under fire for being copied off of other creators who would not get nearly as much attention.
