Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will never reunite?

Kim will reportedly get the $60 million home in divorce settlement

Kanye West and her estranged wife Kim Kardashian have sparked reunion rumours in recent weeks due to their friendly gestures for each other, but new docs reveal totally different situation.

The 40-year-old reality star is going to walk away with the massive Hidden Hills Estate she and Kanye shared together, according to court documents.

Kim will reportedly get the $60 million home - where she and her kids have stayed ever since she filed divorce docs in February.

The home's most of the construction and design was spearheaded by Kanye. He worked with famed architects like Axel Vervoordt over several years.

According to reports, negotiations on the home were extremely cordial between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she's essentially paying cash to even things out between them.