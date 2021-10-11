Britney Spears weighs into her plans to release an official book on overcoming ‘trauma and pain’

Britney Spears weighs into her plans to release an official book on overcoming ‘trauma and pain’

Britney Spears drops plans to write a book on trauma, pain’: ‘I’ll leave it to imagination’

Britney Spears recently took to social media to shared intentions for a book release.

The singer announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post that also gave fans insight into the storyline.

The post included a photograph of a drowning writer who ‘continues to write’ and also read, “I’m writing a book about a girl who was murdered… yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know !!!!”



“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”

“Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!”



“She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again !!!!”