PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik passes away

LAHORE: PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik passed away Monday due to heart complications, according to Geo News.
The deceased had been elected five times from Lahore, and had also been serving as the PML-N's Lahore president.
PML-N sources said Malik was ill for quite some time and was also seeking treatment for his ailment.
He had been elected as the party's MNA from Lahore's NA-133 seat after the General Elections 2018.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted his condolences after hearing about the PML-N leader's demise. "Deeply saddened to hear about Pervaiz Malik sahab's death," tweeted Chaudhry. "He was an honest and loving person. You will be missed. RIP," he added.
Malik's wife, Shaista Pervaiz and their son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are both MNAs as well.
PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt offered her condolences on hearing of Pervaiz Malik's demise, referring to him as a true companion of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted about Malik's death as well, referring to him as a merciful person.
Aurangzeb said she felt as if her own father or a senior citizen had passed away.
Decision taken after Punjab government withdraws its plea seeking an extension in his detention
Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan was reportedly hospitalised and under treatment for a heart ailment
Free and fair elections in the country are the "only way to take Pakistan forward", Shahbaz says
Court extends bail till October 30; FIA says banking court cannot hear case; jurisdiction to decided in next hearing
UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi receives the president at the Dubai airport
Coronavirus claims 29 more lives in last 24 hours, taking death toll to 28,087, NCOC data shows