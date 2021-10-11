PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik passes away

Pervaiz Malik was an active PML-N leader in Lahore who had gotten elected five times as an MNA

PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik. Photo: File

LAHORE: PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik passed away Monday due to heart complications, according to Geo News.

The deceased had been elected five times from Lahore, and had also been serving as the PML-N's Lahore president.

PML-N sources said Malik was ill for quite some time and was also seeking treatment for his ailment.

He had been elected as the party's MNA from Lahore's NA-133 seat after the General Elections 2018.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted his condolences after hearing about the PML-N leader's demise. "Deeply saddened to hear about Pervaiz Malik sahab's death," tweeted Chaudhry. "He was an honest and loving person. You will be missed. RIP," he added.

Malik's wife, Shaista Pervaiz and their son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are both MNAs as well.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt offered her condolences on hearing of Pervaiz Malik's demise, referring to him as a true companion of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted about Malik's death as well, referring to him as a merciful person.

Aurangzeb said she felt as if her own father or a senior citizen had passed away.