Kanye West inaugurates new Donda Academy Prep School

Kanye West has officially announced the inauguration of his brand new Donda Academy Prep School in honour of his late mother Donda West.

The school’s official website promises perspective students “a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving,” making them the “next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.”

The academy is also backed by Adidas and will also include junior Jalen Hooks as a member.

While speaking to Indianapolis about the opportunity, Hooks admitted to the outlet, “It's just one of those things you can't pass up.”

“It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”