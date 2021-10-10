Kanye West inaugurates new Donda Academy Prep School

Kanye West has officially announced the inauguration of his brand new Donda Academy Prep School in honour of his late mother Donda West.
The school’s official website promises perspective students “a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving,” making them the “next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.”
The academy is also backed by Adidas and will also include junior Jalen Hooks as a member.
While speaking to Indianapolis about the opportunity, Hooks admitted to the outlet, “It's just one of those things you can't pass up.”
“It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”
Experts worry Harry, Meghan Markle are growing jealous of Prince William, Kate Middleton’s political roles
Experts note Kate Middleton’s family line suffered strife from ‘real poverty’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning their own ‘alternative Jubliee’ in the US
Prince Harry’s comments against the lucrative deal have reportedly caused Netflix to go into a frenzy
Sam Asghari gifts fiancé Britney Spears an ‘adorable’ Doberman puppy named Porsha
Kourtney Kardashian said, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker”