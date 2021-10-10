Prince Andrew is a source of embarrassment for royal family: report

Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward have all slammed the door in Prince Andrew's face

Prince Andrew appears to have been kicked out of the spotlight for good after he was accused of sexual abuse.



The Duke of York might not come out of hiding ever as the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit slapped against him has been a source of major embarrassment for the British royal family, according to sources.

It was revealed by a report by the Sunday Times of London, citing insiders, that Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward have all slammed the door in the disgraced royal’s face.

“There is no way in the world he’s ever coming back, the family will never let it happen,” said the source.

On the other hand, an insider told UK Sun that “nine months ago Charles, Anne and Edward had a meeting, a summit, and agreed there was no way back for him.”

A second source told the outlet: “William is no fan of Uncle Andrew,” adding that the Duke of Cambridge thinks his uncle is a “threat to the family.”