Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin hint at starting a family soon? Find out

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey might just have hinted at welcoming a baby soon.



The Canadian singer, in his Amazon Primce documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, out Friday, asked his better-half if they can start trying for a child.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Justin told his wife as the two spoke the morning before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert.

"In 2021?" asked Hailey, to which the singer clarified he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021.

"We shall see," the model replied.

Justin and Hailey earlier revealed they are open to the idea of expanding their brood.

"I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," Hailey model told Vogue Arabia back in 2018. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."