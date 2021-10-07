Rabi ul Awal moon sighted, Pakistan to mark Eid Milad un Nabi on Oct 19

Photo: AFP/ FILE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will mark Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on October 19 as the the moon for the holy month has been sighted in the country.

The moon sighting was announced Thursday by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad after chairing the meeting of the zonal committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/ district committees met at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

Earlier, Azad had quoting astronomical considerations and said that the chances of sighting the new crescent Thursday evening were "very bright".

The new crescent was born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.