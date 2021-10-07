Rabi ul Awal moon sighted, Pakistan to mark Eid Milad un Nabi on Oct 19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will mark Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on October 19 as the the moon for the holy month has been sighted in the country.
The moon sighting was announced Thursday by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad after chairing the meeting of the zonal committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.
The rest of the zonal/ district committees met at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.
Earlier, Azad had quoting astronomical considerations and said that the chances of sighting the new crescent Thursday evening were "very bright".
The new crescent was born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.
Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence
PM Imran and Gates express concerns over the health system in Afghanistan
A day earlier, US lawmakers accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier...
The ordinance will remove the “legal laguna” of consulting with the Opposition on picking a new chief, he says
"This plunder is taking place because of the corrupt ruling elite of the developing world," says PM to UN trade...
IBA had expelled the student on Sept 29 after he publicly highlighted alleged harassment on campus