Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is raising awareness about the impact of menopause

Sophie Wessex said that she hopes to normalize taboo topics

Sophie Wessex is highlighting the effects of menopause on working women.

The Countess of Wessex, mother of two, was part of a roundtable discussion to support the ‘Menopaused Workplace Pledge’ campaign with the charity Wellbeing of Women.

"Women having to leave the workplace because of the menopause is tragic. We are fabulous in our 40s, and we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s and we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women,” she said.

"Together, we can support the thousands of women out there who form the backbone of our workforce. We cannot let anyone leave the workplace, feeling that they have got to slope off into the shadows. We have to be able to change that,” she shared.

"I've always found out when we talk about women's' health, actually, it's actually preceded by talking about women's problems or issues, which immediately puts it into a negative light," she said.

Sophie further said that she hopes to normalize taboo topics such as these by raising them "out into the open, and not making it some kind of behind closed doors conversation."