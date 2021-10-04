Billie Eilish also reportedly spoke about climate crisis, saying all those who don’t think global warming is real, are “losers.”

Billie Eilish also reportedly spoke about climate crisis, saying all those who don’t think global warming is real, are “losers.”

Billie Eilish lashes out at climate crisis deniers and Texas’ abortion laws

Pop sensation Billie Eilish lashed out against the Texas abortion laws and all the people still doubting the threat of climate change at a show recently.

The vocal powerhouse spoke out against climate crisis deniers as well as those supporting the Texas abortion laws during a recent set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

"I'm sick and tired of old men,” said Eilish, criticizing the state’s abortion laws that came into effect on September 1.

"When they made that [expletive] a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this [expletive] place for allowing that to happen here," she said.

The singer then went on to reportedly yell, “My body, my choice.”

Eilish also reportedly spoke about climate crisis, saying all those who don’t think global warming is real, are “losers.”