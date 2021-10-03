How Prince William and Kate are making sure their kids have a normal childhood

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children are living a normal childhood despite their royal bloodline.
In his latest piece, royal expert and historian Robert Lacey opened up about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling," wrote Lacey in this week’s issue of People magazine.
The duke is focusing more on creating stability in the lives of his and Kate’s children as it was missing when he was growing up and his mother Princess Diana passed away when he was 15.
"As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on … working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry," he went on to say.
