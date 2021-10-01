Taylor Swift announces new release date for Red re-recording 

Taylor Swift shares the updated release timeline of her brand new Red re-recording

Taylor Swift shares the updated release timeline of her brand new Red re-recording

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently turned to social media and gave fans an update on the upcoming release of her Red re-recording.



The singer announced the news on Twitter via a short note that went viral almost instantly.

The note provided fans with an updated timeline for the release of her Red re-recording tracks.

The note read, “Got some news that I think you're gonna like. My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak.” (sic)

Check it out below:

An update over the entire project is also available on Taylor’s official website and includes links and pre-order notices for vinyl and CD’s.

