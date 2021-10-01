Queen Elizabeth’s ‘intimate’ revelations to go public ahead of Platinum Jubilee: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly fears the imminent release of her most intimate royal revelations ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
This claim’s been made by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown and during her interview with Express, she was quoted saying, “This is, above all, the survival story of a family in which the pre-eminence of duty is in constant tension with the very human desires of love, ambition and the longing for escape. Writing it has been a fascinating journey.”
Even Century’s publishing director Ben Brusey added, “The Palace Papers is a tour de force in every sense – the most insightful, enjoyable and substantial account of the Royal family I have read.”
“Only Tina Brown could have written it, with her impeccable sources and deep knowledge of the institution. Tina masterfully takes readers inside the palace walls, and to a place of understanding that Netflix’s The Crown could only dream of."
"Publishing in extraordinary times for the Royal Family, I know The Palace Papers will add richly to the public debate.”
She did not identify the man but said he threatened to kill her mother if she spoke about the abuse
Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson and Disney resolve differences
Some of Kourtney's fans think she's pregnant with beau Travis Barker's baby
Idris Elb was also looking dashing in a black dress shirt and matching trousers
Irina Shayk looks effortlessly cool in a white boiler suit
Khloe Kardashian looks unbelievable as she models a sand-hued swimsuit