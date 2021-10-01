Queen Elizabeth’s ‘intimate’ revelations to go public ahead of Platinum Jubilee: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly fears the release of her intimate revelations before her Platinum Jubilee celebration

Queen Elizabeth reportedly fears the imminent release of her most intimate royal revelations ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This claim’s been made by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown and during her interview with Express, she was quoted saying, “This is, above all, the survival story of a family in which the pre-eminence of duty is in constant tension with the very human desires of love, ambition and the longing for escape. Writing it has been a fascinating journey.”

Even Century’s publishing director Ben Brusey added, “The Palace Papers is a tour de force in every sense – the most insightful, enjoyable and substantial account of the Royal family I have read.”

“Only Tina Brown could have written it, with her impeccable sources and deep knowledge of the institution. Tina masterfully takes readers inside the palace walls, and to a place of understanding that Netflix’s The Crown could only dream of."

"Publishing in extraordinary times for the Royal Family, I know The Palace Papers will add richly to the public debate.”