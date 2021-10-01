close

Irina Shayk commands attention at Paris Fashion Week

Irina Shayk looks effortlessly cool in a white boiler suit

By Web Desk
October 1, 2021
Supermodel Irina Shayk ensured all eyes were on her as she took to the runway for a brand in Paris on Thursday.

The model, 35, looked effortlessly cool in a white boiler suit from the designer's upcoming collection.

Teaming the utility boilersuit with lace-up heels, Irina appeared in her element as she strutted down the catwalk.

The 35-year-old received international recognition when she appeared as the first Russian model on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Irina wore her hair in a slicked back style and accessorised her outfit with oversized silver hoop earrings. Her outfit was a stark contrast to some of the bright and skin-flashing pieces which were showcased on Thursday.

