Irina Shayk commands attention at Paris Fashion Week Irina Shayk looks effortlessly cool in a white boiler suit

Supermodel Irina Shayk ensured all eyes were on her as she took to the runway for a brand in Paris on Thursday.



The model, 35, looked effortlessly cool in a white boiler suit from the designer's upcoming collection.



Teaming the utility boilersuit with lace-up heels, Irina appeared in her element as she strutted down the catwalk.



The 35-year-old received international recognition when she appeared as the first Russian model on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.



Irina wore her hair in a slicked back style and accessorised her outfit with oversized silver hoop earrings. Her outfit was a stark contrast to some of the bright and skin-flashing pieces which were showcased on Thursday.

