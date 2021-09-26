Daniel Craig thought 'Spectre' was his last James Bond film The actor sat for an interview with Reuters days before the release of his last film as James Bond

By Web Desk

Daniel Craig said his final and fifth outing as the British secret agent in "No Time To Die" allowed him to fully complete his 007 journey.

Nearly 60 years after the first Bond film "Dr No" premiered, cinema's favourite spy, known for his love of fast cars and cool gadgets, returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costing an estimated $200 million to produce, "No Time To Die" sees Bond come out of retirement from an idyllic life in Jamaica to help track down a new villain armed with lethal technology.

"I didn't think that I was going to do another movie after ‘Spectre’. I genuinely thought that I was going to ... just pack it in," Craig told Reuters.

"But I'm so happy that I got the chance to come and do this one. And we tied up lots of loose ends. We've tried to tell one story with all my Bond movies. It's like they're all connected in some way and this one just sort of capped it off."



