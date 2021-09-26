Jennifer Lopez sizzles in glamorous outfit while performing at Global Citizen Live 2021 Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in glamorous outfit while performing at Global Citizen Live 2021

Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez set the stage on fire with her dazzling performance at the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival.

The 52-year-old’s Selena star’s performance wowed the audience at the fundraising event, which took place across seven cities and six continents.

The singer opened with an energetic performance of Cambia el Paso she was then accompanied by LL Cool J for All I Have, followed by Ja Rule for their hits I'm Real and Ain't It Funny.

JLo then followed it up with a fan-favorite Jenny from the Block and the unreleased song On My Way from her upcoming movie Marry Me, which will release in theaters on Feb. 11.

"It's always such an honor to be here with so many people, so many loving people, trying to do so many amazing things together. And because of that, tonight I want to do something special," she said about her new song.

"Because it's a special occasion, and I thought, 'What special thing can I do?' This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight. I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."

Along with Lopez, other popular stars such as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Coldplay among others also performed at the event. The Global Citizen Live 2021 event kicked off in Paris with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Denis Brogniart as co-hosts.