Beyoncé celebrates 40th birthday with a ‘grateful’ open letter Beyoncé turns to social media to kick off birthday festivities with an open letter

By Web Desk

Beyoncé celebrates 40th birthday with a ‘grateful’ open letter

Beyoncé recently took to social media with an open letter of gratitude on the event of her birthday.

The singer posted her letter on her website and it read, “This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment.”

“It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times. I thought I knew that at 21 or 30...but I didn't.”

“The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life.”