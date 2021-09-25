Coronavirus in Pakistan: Massive decline recorded in active cases

42 more people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the last 24 hours in the country

ISLAMABAD: The number of new COVID-19 infections continues to drop in Pakistan as the country Saturday recorded less than 60,000 active cases of the virus for the first time in almost two months.

The country last reported 59,761 active cases on July 29.





According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan recorded 52,042 active cases today morning. However, among the active cases, 4,267 patients are under critical care.

During the last 24 hours, 2,060 new cases were reported after 44,958 tests were taken across the country, pushing the nationwide tally of the infections to 1,236,888.

As per the NCOC data,10,928 more people recovered from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, while 42 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the same period.

The COVID-19 death toll as of now stands at 27,524.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.58%. Pakistan has been reporting a positivity rate below 5% for the last eight days.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,297 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 39% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.