Ehsaas programme totally impartial, transparent, Dr Sania Nishtar tells Senate

The SAPM says a comprehensive report would soon be issued regarding govt's Ehsaas programmes

Ehsaas Programme Logo (L) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar (L). Photos: File.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said that the Ehsaas programme, initiated by the government, is "totally impartial and transparent."

Responding to a question during Senate proceedings, she said that the "One Window Ehsaas" was being unscaled nationwide, while 20 other Ehsaas programmes were also running, including Ehsaas Langars, Ehsaas Panagahs, and Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye.

She said that a comprehensive report would be issued regarding the Ehsaas programme very soon.

The SAPM added that the Opposition should give suggestions for further improving the Ehsaas projects instead of criticising it before the media.

Sania Nishtar said that the Benazir Income Support (BISP) was an institution and not related to Panagahs or Langarkhanas, adding that many inquiries were underway due to the "corruption in BISP."

She further said that the Ehsaas Kafaalat provided cash stipends of Rs2,000 monthly to the most deserving and poorest women across the country.

She added: "Conditional Cash Transfers" was also an important pillar of Ehsaas, while the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme has been launched in the context of the economic hardship being experienced by people due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Dr Nishtar also said that the programme covered more than 15 million families with a total budget of Rs203 billion.