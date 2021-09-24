Beyonce delights fans with her stunning looks in shimmering mini dress Beyonce continues her birthday celebrations on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500million mega yacht

By Web Desk

Beyonce mesmerised fans on Thursday with her smashing looks in shimmering mini dress as she continues celebrations for her 40th birthday.

Beyonce had an epic 40th birthday celebration with recent weeks being spent on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500million mega yacht.

The megastar - who turned 40 on September 4 - took to Instagram on Thursday to share another set of snaps aboard the luxury watercraft as she donned a leggy outfit.

Previously, She took to her website to share a hand-written note to her loyal fans, whom she affectionately refers to as the BeyHive.



She wrote: 'I'm grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire you and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.'



Beyonce continued: 'This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.'