Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox slammed for 'stealing ideas'

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have been accused of stealing other model's ideas during a recent photoshoot for Kim Kardashin.

The two celebrity pals got together for Kim Kardashian's business shoot.

Megan and Kourtney come under fire after model Draya Michele shared a strikingly similar image with a message alleging the stars of stealing her idea.

Kourtney, 42, and Megan, 35, sent pulses racing with their stunning photos, including one where they are feeding each other cherries in white skimpy outfit.

Draya spoke out to address the similarities between Megan and Kourtney's pics and the ones she did with fellow model Tanaya Henry.

Megan and Kourtney have consistently been hitting the headlines together as the pair often pack on the PDAs with their rocker boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.