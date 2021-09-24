Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox slammed for 'stealing ideas'

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox accused of 'stealing' model's steamy shoot ideas
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have been accused of stealing other model's ideas during a recent photoshoot for Kim Kardashin.
The two celebrity pals got together for Kim Kardashian's business shoot.
Megan and Kourtney come under fire after model Draya Michele shared a strikingly similar image with a message alleging the stars of stealing her idea.
Kourtney, 42, and Megan, 35, sent pulses racing with their stunning photos, including one where they are feeding each other cherries in white skimpy outfit.
Draya spoke out to address the similarities between Megan and Kourtney's pics and the ones she did with fellow model Tanaya Henry.
Megan and Kourtney have consistently been hitting the headlines together as the pair often pack on the PDAs with their rocker boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.
Angelina Jolie wins legal battle with Brad Pitt
Jena and Jason Derulo started dating in March 2020 and welcomed their son Jason King on May 8
Lilibet’s christening in the UK is reportedly going to be a ‘great chance to heal their rift’
Prince William is reportedly ‘over’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘have it both ways’
Britney Spears gushes over her ‘handsome’ sons in a loving Instagram tribute
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening due to mounting pressure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting to have the last laugh’ with their Netflix deal
Nicole Kidman weighs in on her experiences having found ‘the one’ in her husband Keith Urban
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California
Britney Spears’ legal team weighs in on the news of co-conservator Jamie Spears’ termination
Danial Craig plays James Bond
Prince William, Harry address some traits they love most about Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Princess Eugenie weighs in on the moment Prince Philip shared with son August
Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly
Kate Middleton gets candid about the passions she shared with Prince Philip
Debra Messing tweets to express how it did not make sense to her that Kim Kardashian is hosting the SNL
Nicole Richie’s hair catches fire as she blows on Birthday candles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to ‘finally accept’ mockery as a payment of wanting celebrity status