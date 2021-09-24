Prince William claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it both ways’: report

Prince William is reportedly ‘done’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly believing they “can have it both ways.”

Royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson brought this claim to light and according to Express, he believes, “He was certainly at the meetings where the Queen was obviously the person that ruled overall, but let's be honest, when the Queen passes, Prince Charles is not going to probably be on the throne for very long.”

“He's a man who is 72 now, it's in the lap of the gods, but he's 72 now so the future of the monarchy really rests on the shoulders of Prince William and the Cambridge family.”

“So really, a lot of decisions he will be consulted on, and I know that his position was very strong that you can't have it both ways.”

“You can't be half in, half out because you can't be seen to be making money commercially, but at the same time saying you're serving the people because you can't get paid by both.”