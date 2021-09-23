Nicole Richie’s hair catches fire as she blows on Birthday candles Nicole Richie’s hair catches fire as she blows on Birthday candles

Nicole Richie celebrated her birthday which turned into an embarrassing and horrifying day as her hair caught fire.



For those unversed, Nicole celebrated her 40th birthday on September 21.

In the video, Nicole's hair was caught in fire as she leant forwards and blew out the candles screaming in horror.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared pictures and captioned them, “Well so far 40 is -fire emoji.”

Celebrities took to the comment section and penned thoughts regarding the incident. Katy Perry reacted and exclaimed, "WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG."

The video shocked fans who expressed their concern for Nicole’s safety and it instantly went viral online.







