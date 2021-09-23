Lady Louis highlights Prince Philip’s personal passion: ‘His eyes would light up’ Lady Louise gives a candid admission of Prince Philip’s biggest passion

By Web Desk

Lady Louise highlights her love and fondness for a ‘scary’ hobby she shared with Prince Philip during the course of her childhood.

The royal got candid about some of her childhood memories in a candid new documentary touching upon the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The documentary features many prominent members of the Firm and there the royal started off detailing a “lovely, although slightly scary” hobby she shared with the prince consort.

She was quoted saying, “The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been so lovely, although slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much. It's incredible to have learned first hand from him.”

Lady Louise also admitted Prince Philip’s “eyes would light up” when they discussed the shared moment later on and added, “After a competition, he would always ask how it went. His eyes would light up because he just gets so excited when he talks about it.”

“When we would go carriage driving, he would take me on a different route every day, I do not know how he managed to do that, and tell me all sorts of anecdotes about anything and everything. He is honestly one of the most interesting people I have ever met.”