Kim Kardashian set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian to show off her hosting skills on Saturday Night Live
Kim Kardashian West will entertain fans with her hosting skills on Saturday Night Live as the reality star has been named among four inaugural hosts.
The 'Keeping up With the Kardashians' star will take on new task on 9 October, with Halsey as the musical guest.
The week after Kim’s episode, Rami Malek will host while Young Thug will appear as the musical guest.
On 23 October, Jason Sudeiki - who won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso - will take over as host with Brandi Carlile.
Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be first-time hosts.
The show, that won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2021 ceremony, will return on 2 October in the US after a summer hiatus.
This will be 47th season of Saturday Night Live. The network has yet to announce which cast members will return for this instalment.
Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”
