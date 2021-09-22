PAF trainer jet crashes near Mardan

“A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” says PAF spokesperson

Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission, a spokesperson of the force said Wednesday.

In a statement, the PAF spokesperson said, “A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.”

There were no further details about the incident.