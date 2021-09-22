 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
PAF trainer jet crashes near Mardan

“A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” says PAF spokesperson

September 22, 2021
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission, a spokesperson of the force said Wednesday.

In a statement, the PAF spokesperson said, “A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.”

There were no further details about the incident.

