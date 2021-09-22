Katy Perrys 2020 album Smile hits one billion Spotify streams, celebrates milestone

Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Pop star Katy Perry is over the moon as her sixth studio album Smile achieved a milestone more than one year after it was released.
The 36-year-old singer celebrated her 2020 album reaching one billion streams on Spotify with an ecstatic Instagram post.
'1 BILLION TOTAL @SPOTIFY STREAMS ON #SMILE TIME TO BRING OUT THE BIG BALLOONS ♥️♥️♥️ thanks KCs!' Katy wrote in the caption.
After surpassing one billion streams, Smile joined the Spotify ranks of Perry's other albums One Of The Boys, Teenage Dream, Prism and Witness.
Perry's album's milestone comes after numerous TikTok users began using the hitmaker's 2019 single Harleys in Hawaii in their videos.
In the viral 'You and I' TikTok trend, users lip-sync to a slowed-down remix of the song before flipping their camera to the side to show a glammed-up version of themselves against a bright backdrop.
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week
Dua Lipa was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt
Kanye West's new sprawling home is a piece of art
Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter's 14th birthday in style
Netflix show The Crown won the Emmy award
Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew has become the group's first target
The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.
Olivia Jade seems to be moving on from her past as she has stepped into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom
They will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28
Blake Shelton speaks about how Ariana Grande's album Dangerous Woman "crushed his dreams"
Taylor Swift intends on updating her ' Wildest dreams' version
Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day
Shawn Mendes was caught lying about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Elliot Page's profile appeared on a dating site Raya, which other celebrities like Ben Affleck have used
Spears said she could not stay 'away from the gram' for too long
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage
The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other