Katy Perrys 2020 album Smile hits one billion Spotify streams, celebrates milestone

Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile hits one billion Spotify streams, celebrates milestone Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile reaches one billion streams on Spotify

By Web Desk

Pop star Katy Perry is over the moon as her sixth studio album Smile achieved a milestone more than one year after it was released.

The 36-year-old singer celebrated her 2020 album reaching one billion streams on Spotify with an ecstatic Instagram post.

'1 BILLION TOTAL @SPOTIFY STREAMS ON #SMILE TIME TO BRING OUT THE BIG BALLOONS ♥️♥️♥️ thanks KCs!' Katy wrote in the caption.

After surpassing one billion streams, Smile joined the Spotify ranks of Perry's other albums One Of The Boys, Teenage Dream, Prism and Witness.

Perry's album's milestone comes after numerous TikTok users began using the hitmaker's 2019 single Harleys in Hawaii in their videos.

In the viral 'You and I' TikTok trend, users lip-sync to a slowed-down remix of the song before flipping their camera to the side to show a glammed-up version of themselves against a bright backdrop.